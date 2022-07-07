On Saturday at The Grillfather Woodstock, Thee Afdak presents their first ever charity event in aid of children with Autism.
Event organiser DJ Bubu says:
“Because autism is so close to our hearts, we couldn’t think of a better way to give back than to have an event in aid of autism.
“So get ready for one memorable event, one to warm up your winter but also show how much we care in Cape Town.”
The event boasts DJs Big Ric, Deecee X Boyzn, Rello, Fizz & Shai-A, DR Jules, Waggay, Warreb Da Rocha, Na33m, Jermaine SA, Fiegaro and more.
Doors open 2pm. Tickets are R100 at the door.
DJ Na33m adds: “We hope you are ready to hear all genres as we hope to uphold our standard of bringing you the best commercial tunes, Cape Town-style.
“We want you to experience a classic #TheeAfdak vibe with the amazing food that The Grillfather Woodstock has to offer.”