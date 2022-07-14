Merry weekend, julle! Brrrr! What a frosty week this has been, I bet you can't wait for the weekend to just cuddle in your PJs and hibernate with a hot liquid.

For others, the weekend means a vast patsy outside “in the streets” (said in an American accent mos). In light of Mandela Day being on Monday, join the crew from Secret Sunrise Cape Town at Dance For Madiba to be held at Camps Bay Beach this Saturday. Secret Sunrise CT hosts special events where patrons are given headphones to enjoy the music silently.

They describe their events as “the guided dance which celebrates the sun. Instructors, silent headphones and the most epic way to change your day in the 21st century”. Headsets are handed to you on arrival and accredited facilitators guide you through the music selection. BRACE YOURSELVES: Secret Sunrise Cape Town at Camps Bay Beach this Saturday Organisers say each session is unique: “Often curated according to a theme, attendees come together to celebrate and are even welcome to dress up to.

People often show up wearing tutus, bright clothing or those strange items you can find at the back of your closet that don’t quite match with anything else.” Secret Sunrise have partnered with The UP (Upliftment Programme) who has been working with differently abled and elderly persons for over 18 years. Donations to the organisation are welcome.

The session starts at 5pm, but best to arrive at 4.45pm to receive your headsets and start at 5pm sharp. The theme is Dance for Madiba so wear your brightest, busiest patterns to show your appreciation for Tata. General entry is R150 for adults and R50 for kids under 12.