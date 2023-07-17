The first Netball World Cup on African soil, set to be hosted at the CTICC, is just 11 days away and will be welcomed with a kwaai music concert. The City of Cape Town is establishing a Fan Park outside the Convention Centre for all netball and sports fans for the duration of the 10-day tournament.

Some of the country’s top musical talent including Nasty C, Simmy, Goodluck, Emo Adams, DJ Grant Lesch and Kurt Darren are set to entertain the crowds during a five-hour concert to kick off the Fan Park. BRING’IE GEES: Emo Adams Situated on Walter Sisulu Drive between Heerengracht and Buitengracht, the Fan Park will be the official viewing area for the Netball World Cup Cape Town 2023. The Fan Park will officially be open from July 28, when the tournament starts, until August 6.

As part of the build-up, the City will host a concert on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 at the site, to set the tone for an exciting tournament. “This Fan Park is a space where people from all walks of life can get together to share in the experience,” said the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith. “The Fan Park is free of charge for all residents and visitors.

“As the City, we want to ensure that everyone, especially those without tickets for games inside the CTICC can enjoy a festive environment with friends, family and fellow sports lovers. SETTING THE TONE: Music concert at Fan Park on July 26 “We encourage all those who are in Cape Town during the Netball World Cup to come through to the Fan Park to enjoy an all-day experience featuring live entertainment, interactive games and all sorts of activations,” he added. The Fan Park will have a food court, a kids’ corner and big screen for matches.