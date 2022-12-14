The summer holidays are in full swing and what better to enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic and the sounds of good music. Gather your family and spend the day with Belhar muso Keanu Harker, while singing along to Christmas carols at his concert this weekend called Christmas with Keanu and Friends.

Just so you know, the “friends” are some of the biggest names in local entertainment, including Karin Kortje, Jarrad Ricketts and Mr Saxy himself, Don Vino Prins. This is not his first rodeo but it’s the first year the show will be live, as the previous concerts were held virtually due to Covid mos. “It has been really good but I think as a performer and an artist, we feed off the energy from our audience so I wanted to do something a bit different and thought why not just do a live show,” says Keanu. “And I thought, let’s not have a normal concert.

“Let’s go big, let’s go picnic, let’s go on the field and invite some of my friends. “The motivation behind it was just to gather friends and family and celebrate Christmas.” HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Show is this Sunday If you are not yet feeling the holiday spirit, then this show is one you must not miss.

“Everyone is welcome. I am definitely doing the classic Christmas tunes such as Oh Holy Night and Silent Night, songs that really encapsulates what Christmas means to me but I will also do some of the favourites like This Christmas,” Keanu explains. “People can expect a rollercoaster of emotions on the day because Christmas means so much to me in terms of family time and celebration. “I also want to symbolise that it’s important to think about those who are not here with us anymore.