Johnny Depp has been “living in Europe” since winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The actor successfully sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 opinion piece for The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence with a court in Virginia awarding him a $10.35 million payout – and on the first anniversary of the trial starting, an insider has claimed that he is still single, but has been dating as he “focuses” on making a Hollywood comeback.

On Tuesday, the source told People: “He has been focused on work. As soon as his tour ended, he jumped into filming Jeanne Du Barry. Filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback. He thinks it’s perfect that this historical drama will open at Cannes. Johnny has been living in Europe since the trial. He has been dating, but doesn’t have a girlfriend.” Meanwhile, immediately after the trial ended, a source claimed that Aquaman actress Heard – who has two-year-old Oonagh from a previous relationship – couldn’t wait to leave the US with her daughter.