The actress – who was born in England, but her family emigrated to Australia when she was six years old – passed away at her home in Southern California on Monday aged 73.

Travolta said the star, who battled cancer for 30 years, made lives “so much better”.

He wrote on Instagram: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible.

“I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!