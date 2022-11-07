John Legend says a lot of people are bekommerd about Kanye West. The singer collaborated with the rapper on tracks for The College Dropout and Get Lifted albums, but he has admitted they’ve lost touch in recent years.

He fears Ye may have changed as he sukkeled to cope following the death of his mother Donda in 2007. When asked about West on New York Magazine’s On with Kara Swisher podcast, 43-year-old Legend explained: “I do find him different than he was back then. “I didn’t see hints of this kind of harmful behaviour back then but, you know, I think life happens to people, and I think the death of his mother probably had something to do with this.”

The All Of Me star added: “I don’t want to play armchair psychologist, but he’s definitely changed, and a lot of us who have known him over the years are really concerned about it.” When asked whether he’s been trying to contact the Stronger rapper recently, Legend replied: “Well, I know people in his life who are, but we have lost touch. “We haven’t been friends for a while now, and so I’m not personally doing anything, but I do know people who are, and a lot of people are concerned about him.”