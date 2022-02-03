In Marry Me, pop superstar Kat Valdez, played by Jennifer Lopez, is about to get married at a live performance in front of thousands of loyal fans.

But seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiancé’s cheating and has a meltdown on stage.

In the spur of the moment, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger (Owen Wilson) in the crowd and marries him on the spot.

IN THE MOMENT: Kat Valdez

As the press, public and their families try to make sense of their unlikely union, they must decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

Also starring Maluma, John Bradley and Sarah Silverman. PG 7-9L.

