Jennifer Lopez wished Ben Affleck a happy Father’s Day and celebrated by sharing pictures of her topless hubby showing off his yster six-pack. J.Lo, 53, captioned the image, which was shared with her 247 million Instagram followers, “Happy Father’s Day Papa”.

I love you Daddy 🩵 pic.twitter.com/2p0YXZAXP7 — jlo (@JLo) June 19, 2023 After wishing all the other “amazing Papas”, she made sure to let her 50-year-old Oscar-winning husband know what he meant to her and their families. “We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know,” the singer and actress added in her post. Along with the provocative picture – which also showed glimpses of Affleck’s shoulder tattoos – she shared a montage video of her complementing the Good Will Hunting actor’s commitment to being a father, along with some cherished memories.

And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍 pic.twitter.com/XOeAdyhgWv — jlo (@JLo) June 19, 2023 The power couple’s family includes their children from previous relationships. Upon tying the knot last year in July, Affleck became stepfather to Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 15, whom she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony.