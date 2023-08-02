Jennifer Lopez has decided that ageing isn’t for her. The singer and actress shared pictures of her 54th birthday jol – including of her in a skimpy bikini – in the July 31 edition of her On The JLo newsletter on Monday.

In her Instagram pics, the mom of two, whose birthday was on July 24, showed off her perfect curves in a black panther Valentino swimsuit, a black kaftan and a fedora hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) There’s also a photo of her dancing on the patio of her and husband Ben Affleck’s new $60-million (R1 billion) Beverly Hills mansion. According to the newsletter, the 50-year-old actor hosted the “Mediterranean chic” party, attended by their “closest family and friends”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) “All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!” she wrote. “I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with.” FLAUNTS: Lopez bares all on birthday She added, “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

The larney jol featured massive bouquets of pink flowers, lekker charcuterie boards and lots of dancing. July was a busy month for the On the Floor singer, who also celebrated one year of marriage with Ben. To celebrate, “Bennifer” went out for a dite at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.