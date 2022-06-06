By the time Heartboxing hitmaker Jimmy Nevis left primary school, he’d already performed at the Baxter Theatre, and was never shy to put on a show. But all that changed when he got to high school, when singing suddenly didn’t feel “cool” for him anymore.

“I became quite shy, which turned me into a loner and saw me withdraw into a shell,” says Jimmy. “I just didn’t want to sing anymore, my voice was breaking, and it became an awkward time overall.” In Grade 9 he found his mojo again when he auditioned for a cabaret group and sang in front of the entire school, blooming into the consumate performer he is today.

Using his experience as a reference point, Jimmy, 29, now wants to help other talented creatives and entrepreneurs overcome similar challenges that prevent them from breaking into their desired industries and reaching their potential through his partnership with Vuma’s My Community Connects project. “Vuma created the My Community Connects platform for talented mense to showcase their businesses and abilities and ultimately get noticed,” says Lianne Williams, Head of Marketing at Vuma. “We want to help these gifted creatives and social innovators overcome hurdles preventing them from growing their brands by connecting them to mentors, upskilling them, and giving them a platform to showcase their talent.”

Here are a few of Jimmy’s tips: Don’t wait to be discovered, knock on as many doors as possible and believe in yourself. Be aware of industry shifts and trends. For example, no one uses CDs anymore, alles is digital, everyone is streaming their music online and paying subscriptions.