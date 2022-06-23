The 91-year-old billionaire has been married to the 65-year-old beauty since 2016 but the pair are reportedly calling it quits, according to The New York Times.

No reason was given for the split, as the newspaper claims that sources close to the couple wish to keep the details confidential.

Murdoch – who owns both The Times and The Sun in the UK and is reported to be worth nearly R300 billion – was married three times before – from 1967 to 2013 – and has six children.

Meanwhile, Jerry previously had a long-term relationship with rock legend Mick Jagger in the 1990s – and has four children with him – but they parted ways in 1999 when she discovered that he had had an affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez.