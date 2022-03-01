Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly given birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney – but it’s all very hush-hush at the moment.

The intensely private couple announced their pregnancy in September 2021.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old actress gave birth in Los Angeles County.

However, the child’s date of birth and gender have not been revealed yet.

The Hunger Games star and 37-year-old art gallery owner met through a mutual friend and began dating in 2018.

PRIVATE: Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney

Their romance blossomed and before long they were married in an intimate ceremony in Rhode Island in 2019.

Actresses Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, and Kris Jenner were among the celebrities who attended the wedding.

The couple currently lives in Manhattan, but have been house-hunting throughout New York, possibly in search of a larger unit to accommodate their growing family.

They also have a home in Beverly Hills.

[email protected]