This Cape Town singer hopes his new song will get mense boogying lekker on the dance floor. Singer and songwriter Jean Citto will be releasing his latest single For You on Wednesday and says the Afro-pop song is fit for any occasion.

“The song is about wanting to travel with your person. I have always been a RnB singer and this song is way out of my comfort zone but I decided to do something more commercial and more relatable to people. “The song is more upbeat so it can be played on the radio, in the clubs and I can perform it at festivals,” says Citto. The 29-year-old from Heathfield has established himself as a well-versed singer-songwriter, musician and performer, having performed across South Africa and internationally.

AFRO-POP FEEL: New single For You He has shared the stage with the likes of Mi Casa, Jimmy Nevis, Craig Lucas, Youngsta CPT, Paxton and Vicky Sampson. Citto also toured Spain for nine months in 2020, performing at various hotels doing a Bruno Mars tribute show. “Ever since Covid, it has been a difficult time but as of this year, I have been getting booked quite a bit and did big events,” he says.

In 2014, he entered Idols and made it into the top 32 and since then he has performed at the Mitchells Plain Festival, Huawei K-Day and Rockwood Theatre in Durban amongst others. Citto is currently doing digital marketing for a jewellery company while juggling his music and modelling careers. His passion for music grew in the midst of studying sound engineering at Cape Audio College and his is currently working on three other songs.