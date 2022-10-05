“Is it too late now to say sorry?” Justin Bieber was uitgevang with his broek around his knees while playing golf over the weekend.

The Peaches singer was enjoying the sunshine at a larney golf course in Los Angeles when he stopped behind a nearby tree to take a whizz. In photos, the 28-year-old Bieber laughed while trying to find a place before a friend pointed out a groot boom near them. He then walked over, unbuttoned his shorts and handled business. After some much-needed relief, the popstar wasted no time getting back to the green.

His willingness to drop his pants in public might not come as a surprise to his wife Hailey, who rekked about their vuurige sex life on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She told host Alexandra Cooper that threesomes don’t “work” for them, and they’re more “night sex” people, while her favourite position was “doggy style”. Although Justin quickly sorted out his bladder issues, he’s been sukkeling with health kwale over the last couple of months.

TINKLE LIL’ STAR: Biebs takes a whizz In September, the Grammy winner announced he had to cancel the rest of his Justice world tour after dealing with complications from his Ramsay-Hunt syndrome diagnosis. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, where my face was partially paralysed,” Bieber wrote on Instagram.