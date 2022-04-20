Good news for jazz lovers – the iconic Cape Town Jazzathon is back and celebrating its 25th Anniversary in June.

Brought to you by JCQ Productions, the People’s Festival will take place on 17, 18 and 19 June 2022 at the GrandWest Grand Arena.

Festival Director Craig Parks says some changes are afoot: “While the format had to undergo dramatic changes in order for the event to survive the new normal, another notable change is the venue.

“There have been too many requests from fans of the festival to ‘take it up a notch’, so we had to take a long, hard look at the way forward.

“I think we will be ready to unveil the new evolution of Jazzathon soon.”

Artists on the line-up include Jonathan Rubain, Donveno Prins, Cameron Ward, an All Star band featuring George Werner and Sylvia Ndunyelwa among others.

Performances will include collaborations by some of South Africa’s finest jazz musicians on the Friday and Saturday, while Sunday’s show on 19 June is dedicated to gospel music.

All tickets purchased between now and 30 April will qualify for early bird specials.

Ticket prices vary between R100 and R155 per day.

They also added a special matinee segment on Saturday, where tickets will range from R75 to R130.

ANNIVERSARY: 25th Jazzathon

All tickets are pre-sold and will only be available via TicketMaster.

Proceeds from the event will go towards various music programmes and initiatives as a way of supporting young, local musicians and is aligned with the festival’s aim to encourage and uplift the youth.

Craig adds: “We have included a dynamic programme of events leading up to, and after, the festival, which include workshops, satellite performances and online showcases of various events that have taken place over the past year.”

[email protected]