Aspiring musicians and artists from Cape Town now have the opportunity to have their talent showcased at an extravaganza known as Jazz on the Yard. Founder and director, Gino Oliver, said he started this initiative in 2012 in his backyard in Bonteheuwel and has since scouted amazing talent from various communities who have gone on to perform and tour internationally.

“I create platforms for upcoming musicians, so that they can gain confidence and people can spot them. “I host at different venues in and around Cape Town with the help of established musicians so that we can give them platforms to get the recognition they deserve,” he says. HOST: Founder Gino Oliver “There is too much talent in our communities that are not even name brands that will blow your mind.

“Some of the guys with raw talent get so despondent then they move to drugs but they are self-taught. There are also a lot of promoters and industry professionals that come to these shows and sometimes book these talents on the same night.” Virgil Williams, 28, from Clarke Estate is currently performing in Spain and has been part of Jazz on the Yard for two years now.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity I got and through Jazz on the Yard, I have been given the platform to be where I am today and perform internationally.” The next event, Winter Gala, takes place on 20 August at the Bellville South Civic Centre, where artists like Art Avenue featuring Holly and Ashley Wenn and Friends will perform. Interested musicians can contact Gino Oliver on 073 441 6863.