Aspiring jazz musicians from communities such as Mitchells Plain and Bellville South will be showcasing their musical talent in the presence of hundreds of supporters this weekend. For some it will be their first time performing with a live band and a live audience.

The founder and director of Jazz on the Yard - creating space for upcoming musicians, Gino Oliver will be presenting his Winter Gala at the Bellville South Civic Centre on Saturday to give aspiring talents an opportunity to be scouted and possibly perform internationally. “It is very important for the public to come out and support these performers, firstly to get the musicians to be confident and to support them. Secondly to get this platform, Jazz on the Yard to continue doing the work that it is doing,” says Gino. “I grew up in Bellville South so this is a wonderful way of giving back to the young musicians from Bellville South as well.”

One of the jazz artists on the rise who will be performing on the day is Howlene Williams aka Lady Holly from Mitchells Plain. “I will be singing some old school jazz for everyone, this is my second performance with Jazz on the yard but this one is bigger,” says Lady Holly. SHOW TIME: Jazz on the Yard “This is so important to me because I am passionate about my craft as a singer and also I feel instead of going to listen to an international artist, why not support your local talent because we also have very awesome people over here.”