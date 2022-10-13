Jazz on the Yard is creating space for upcoming musicians and invites you and your family to a day of fun with live music and a potjiekos competition in Bonteheuwel on Saturday. Entry is free as it is an open-street community event in Leawood Street with performances from Curtley Cerfontein and friends as well as DJ Superfly on the decks to keep you jolling, while there are also kwaai raffles and prizes for the top two potjiekos champs.

Founder Gino Oliver says this initiative is in conjunction with the community of Bontas. LET’S COME TOGETHER: Founder Gino Oliver. Picture supplied “The idea is to take back our streets because it belongs to the community, young and old. We are inviting everyone from surrounding areas to come and see what we do in our streets and how we get together, and hopefully this will become contagious,” he adds. “While the potjiekos competition is going, the band will be playing lekker treffers in the background and the cooks need to be finished at 2pm because that is when we announce the winners.”

Participants in the competition should register by 9am latest on Saturday while the fires should already be lit by 11am. TIME FOR SOME FUN: Open street on Saturday Contestants are required to supply their own ingredients and braai bak. Registration for the competition is R50. “The funds from the registration fees will be to give back to the community who is assisting on the day whether it be the car guards, security and petrol money to the local musicians who will be performing,” Oliver adds.