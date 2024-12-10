Jay-Z has hit back at claims that he raped a 13-year-old in 2000 along with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Better known by his rap moniker, Shawn Carter is accused of sexually assaulting the young meisie after she was transported to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party by Diddy’s driver.

Jigga is the first named superstar in the Diddy scandal, after the rap mogul was arrested in October and is due to stand trial from 5 May next year after the Feds slapped him with racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The federal lawsuit was originally first filed in October and named his pal Diddy as a defendant. It was resubmitted on Sunday and added Jay-Z, Beyonce’s husband, in a civil case.

But J-Hova released a statement via his Roc Nation company denying the allegation. The social media post reads: "These allegations are so heinous.