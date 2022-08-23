Popular Suidooster actress Jawaahier Petersen says she felt ill about playing a cancer patient in the show’s current storyline. In the kykNET soapie Petersen is cast as Kaashifa who recently got engaged to Rhafiek, played by Irshaad Ally, but then finds out that she has cancer.

The storyline raises awareness about breast cancer, affecting one in 25 South Africans. Thinking that she had little to no hope of surviving the cancer battle due to her mother also dying from the disease, Kaashie decides to break up with Fiekie to save him from the emotional pain. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jawaahier Petersen (@jawaahier) She then has a mastectomy and Petersen says the mental preparation for this scene took a huge toll on her.

“I was well aware of the huge responsibility I had on my shoulders, and I’m incredibly thankful to the producers and writers who gave this responsibility to me,” Petersen told IOL. “I was also aware of the many that fought this battle and lost it, so I poured my heart and soul into it. “I lost weight, started feeling ill myself, but I thought it was necessary to do justice and be as honest and authentic in the telling of this story,” said Petersen.

INCREDIBLY THANKFUL: Jawaahier Petersen During filming, Petersen called on her mother Madeegha Anders for support. Anders stood on the sidelines during the filming of the pre-operation scene and even helped her to strap her beasts down post-op. “It was a really difficult scene for me, the whole storyline was difficult. I was strapped for two months thereafter to make my breast flat to look post-mastectomy. Having my mom there was just special,” she said.