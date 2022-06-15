Jason Momoa and Eiza González are said to have broken up after months of dating, with a source saying the Aquaman actor, 42, and Baby Driver actress, 32, found they are “just very different people”. An insider told People: “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages.”

The source said the pair had been hoping “they might work it out” and had been dating exclusively since being introduced in February. Multiple sources confirmed Momoa struck up a romance with González, with one saying: “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. “He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”

Another said about the couple: “They are both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.” Eiza González in ‘Ambulance’. Picture: Universal Pictures It comes after Momoa split with his estranged wife Lisa Bonet, 54, in January after they had spent 16 years together. The pair were married for five years and had two children – daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13 – before they announced they had broken up.