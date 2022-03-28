Kgosi might have 99 problems, but a lack of money is definitely not one (Muvhango, SABC2 at 9pm).

It’s all that money that is causing him trouble… and we’re not talking about the situation with Bubbles.

Last week, Japan got Kgosi under eyes and was not impressed. Now Kgosi must ready himself for a David versus Goliath battle.

We know that this is going to become a mess. What do you think Japan is going to want from Kgosi? It’s not a box of tjoklits! It’s of course going to be cash.

In Generations (SABC1 at 8pm), a panicked Nontle sits with a problem, and the poor girl has no idea how to handle it.

Girl, you mos wanted your old job back and then to go scratch around in Nkosiyabo drawer. What now? We thought you skrikked vir niks!

The tongues are wagging in KwaMashu about Gabisile’s controversial article in Hope Magazine (Uzalo, SABC1 at 8.30pm).

Meanwhile, Mbatha’s excitement about developing the Kethaukuthula Family Church is dampened when a lawsuit arrives from a prominent gospel star.

