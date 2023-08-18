Actor Jamie Foxx says he’s only now starting to feel like himself again, but getting back to normal has been an “unexpected dark journey.”
The Academy Award-winning actor posted his most encouraging health update to date on Instagram, explaining that he finally “can see the light.”
He also gave thanks to everyone who supported him and promised to personally thank them.
He ended with a shout-out to the Almighty, writing, “GOD IS GOOD.”
The actor suffered a major health scare in April in what his family described as a 'medical complication,' the nature of which still remains a mystery.
In a health update last month, Jamie said he went to “hell and back,” but was now able to work.
Fellow actors wished him well with actress Octavia Spencer referenced Jamie's “GOD IS GOOD” remark, saying, “Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better.”
And actress Garcelle Beauvais added, “God is amazing and so are you!”