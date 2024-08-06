A former member of girl band, Jamali, has made her presenter debut on the new SABC 2 show Lofprysing. Liesl Penniken first shot to fame in 2003 when she and fellow bandmates Jacqui Carpede and Mariechan came second to Ghetto Lingo on the reality singing competition, Coca-Cola Popstars.

Since then, the powerhouse singers have gone on to achieve greatness. They were nominated for three South African Music Awards and won in 2009 in the category Best South African Pop Act. Super talent: Liesl Penniken, right, with Jamal. Picture: supplied SABC 2 recently announced the launch of the new show that will air at 8.30pm on Sundays. Lofprysing is the home of chart-topping, youthful, contemporary and soulful traditional Afrikaans gospel music that the whole family can enjoy.

Liesl says: “I've been a judge on a previous gospel show but it's much different this time around. I had to sing and interview guests, but the production company really made it worth my while. The entire team was super nice and patient, even if I had to do five different takes, they were so encouraging and always made me believe that I got this.” In every episode, she will welcome two special guests, including renowned gospel singers, inspirational speakers and community leaders, who share their personal stories, testimonies and musical talents. “It’s an exciting new endeavour for me, especially because it's a gospel show. I’ve grown up in the church, my dad is a pastor, so my entire life revolved around church and God.