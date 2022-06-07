There’s a lekker long weekend coming up in the middle of the month and what better way to chill than with the evergreen Jazzathon. Cape Town’s legacy music festival is turning 25, and this year “The People’s Festival” is back with an exceptional line-up.

It’s happening on 17, 18, and 19 June 2022 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest. Fans will be spoilt for choice with three days of jazz, including acts like the Jazzathon All-Stars featuring Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd on Saturday 18 June, as well as the Cape Jazz Legends. The Little Giants will showcase their music on Friday 17 June.

Under the leadership of George Werner, The Cape Jazz Legends features a superb line-up, including Tony Cedras (piano/trumpet/bow), Tete Tete Mbambisa (piano), Spencer Mbadu (bass), Alvin Dyers (guitar) and Denver Ferness (drums) with special appearances by Danny Butler and Sylvia Mdunyelwa on vocals. Other artists on the bill include Virtual Jazz Reality (VJR), Loading Zone, and a star-studded guitar summit curated by Cameron Ward. On Sunday, 19 June, Jazzathon is proud to host a spectacular afternoon of gospel and a set called “Gospel According to Jazzathon”.

Enjoy some of the biggest names in gospel, including Loyiso Bala, Ernie Smith, Veronica Meyer and many more. The two headline groups for gospel meets Jazzathon are The Jesus Collective and Jonathan Rubain with the Koortjies Band. Festival Director Craig Parks says: "This is a landmark occasion for the Cape Town

Jazzathon, so we’ve gone all out to make this an extraordinary event, and thus we would like to show fans how much we appreciate jazz culture. “Fans can respect that even though the cost of living has increased, we have managed to keep the entry fee prices down to an absolute minimum. “With this in mind, we have also listened to the punters of Jazzathon who asked for a Weekend Pass which we have made available.”