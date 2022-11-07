Following a six-year hiatus from producing shows, Izobell is back and cannot wait to entertain the audience this December.

Showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell promises audiences some of Cape Town’s favourite songs in his production Kaapse Jol this festive season.

Kaapse Jol will present a mix of evergreen songs from the Cape that have been penned over the years.

Izobell explained: “People huddled around fires or in their homes during the worst of apartheid’s political history, singing and playing the guitar or other instruments. It honours our ability to endure and the knowledge that music is the universal language of humanity.”

Izobell said returning to the arts industry after six years, at a time when the sector was returning to pre-Covid levels, is an opportunity he does not take for granted.