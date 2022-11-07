Showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell promises audiences some of Cape Town’s favourite songs in his production Kaapse Jol this festive season.
Following a six-year hiatus from producing shows, Izobell is back and cannot wait to entertain the audience this December.
Kaapse Jol will present a mix of evergreen songs from the Cape that have been penned over the years.
Izobell explained: “People huddled around fires or in their homes during the worst of apartheid’s political history, singing and playing the guitar or other instruments. It honours our ability to endure and the knowledge that music is the universal language of humanity.”
Izobell said returning to the arts industry after six years, at a time when the sector was returning to pre-Covid levels, is an opportunity he does not take for granted.
“I chose to do a production after six years in honour of celebrating the survival and tenacity of the human spirit in these times,” he said.
Kaapse Jol will feature a four-piece band and four singers who will belt out tunes that will have the audience grooving.
Singers Edith Plaatjies and Kashiefa Blaauw are among the talented lineup.
Kaapse Jol will be hosted at The Wave Theatre, which is in part a joint business venture with Izobell, radio veteran Clarence Ford and two other partners.
Ford said Kaapse Jol was the ultimate “free-at-last celebration”.
“It’s a quintessential Cape Town party replete with all the music, dancing and funny quirks befitting a Covid-19-free festive season ,” he said. “We owe it to ourselves to celebrate this festive season.”
The show will run from December 6 to 31.