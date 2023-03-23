Nadia Nakai is having a hard time processing the death of her rapper boyfriend AKA. Kiernan Forbes was murdered last month outside Wish Restaurant in Durban. Police investigations are still under way.

Ever since the Mass Country album hitmaker’s killing, Nakai has been posting memories of them daily on her social media. Her latest post has, however, caught the global attention of American actress Keke Palmer, who took to the comments to offer Bragga support and words of wisdom. In a lengthy post, along with 10 pictures, Nakai wrote: “Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love. I wish that you were just an acquaintance and I could say, ‘Oh Supa Mega passed away, what a loss for the game’.

“If I didn’t love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you. Now, because I had been loved by you, it’s just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won’t let up.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) She continued to write that her world didn’t feel the same and wished she was as happy as she was before loving AKA. Nakai said she realised that she needed to “get out” but questioned what her life outside would look like without Supa Mega.

After reading the emotionally-charged post, Hustlers star Palmer wrote in the comments: “I’m so so so sorry. Time heals everything and sometimes that isn’t what we want to hear or what we WANT. “Holding on to even the pain sometimes means holding on to the memories and the good times that you really don’t want to forget or accept only now can live in your past. Palmer continued to write that God would see Nakai through.