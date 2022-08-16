Jennifer Lopez has come out in support of Britney Spears and told her to “stay strong”. Spears has been embroiled in a bekgeveg with ex-husband Kevin Federline – with whom she has Sean, 16, and Preston, 15.

Federline wysed the media that her laaities “chose” not to see her in the last few weeks. Posting a pic of the pair at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, Spears wrote on Instagram: “As Jennifer Lopez once said ‘You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice’. “I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind! In a world where you have the right to use your feet…heart… mouth… eyes…and body…to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!!”

HAPPIER TIMES: Kevin Federline, Britney and the kids The Jenny From the Block hitmaker was quick to support to Spears, who regained control of her fortune and other aspects of her life following the termination of a 13-year conservatorship, in November last year. Over the top of the original post, Lopez wrote: “Stay strong”. The Toxic hitmaker, who married model and actor Sam Asghari, 28, this year, had branded her ex’s claims as “hurtful.”