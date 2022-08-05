Look who’s pregnant! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child after suffering a tragic pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

The model and cookbook author made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, posting pictures of her wearing sexy see-through underwear that revealed her baby bump. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce ‘but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

The 36-year-old shared she still feels anxious after the loss of her and her singer husband’s third child, Jack, in October 2020, but is feeling positive. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she wrote. In 2020, while Chrissy was pregnant with Jack, she revealed she had to be hospitalised and receive blood transfusions after experiencing excessive bleeding.