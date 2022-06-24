The 26-year-old model started jolling with the 25-year-old basketballer back in 2020 but an insider alleged on Wednesday that the pair have parted ways after being on “different pages” when it comes to the future.

A source told ETOnline: “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths. They have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.

A second insider went on to explain that The Kardashians star had hit a “rough patch” with her boyfriend despite having had a “nice time” in Italy for the wedding of Kendall’s sister Kourtney to Travis Barker back in May.

A source said: “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half. They had a nice time in Italy for Kourtney’s wedding.