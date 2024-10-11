The time has come for Cape Town’s divas to bedazzle in diamonds and bloom in your finest feathers as your favourite newspaper presents the most popular event on the calendar, the Daily Voice Diamonds and Divas event, taking place this Saturday. With four years in the running, this glamorous affair returns to Cafe 51 on Roodebloem Road in Woodstock for a jam-packed session of fun, food and lekker entertainment.

Host with the most: MC Ashley Pienaar. Picture: supplied The ladies are in for a treat with a fab lineup of live acts including the darling of Cape Town, singer Loukmaan Adams, Bo-Kaap’s pride and joy Mujahid George, the hilarious comedian and MC Ashley Pienaar and The First Lady of the decks, DJ Portia Mackenzie. Boy vannie Bo-Kaap: Mujahid George. Picture: supplied Put on your dancing shoes, come dressed in your best Spring attire and get ready to sparkle and bloom for an unforgettable afternoon, and remember the best dressed diva will win a kwaai prize. Tickets are available at R300 via Quicket and will include a welcome drink, lunch and entertainment.

En moenie vergiet nie, all ticket holders will score a free ticket - valued at R195 - to the 25th Joe Barber Anniversary show at the Grand Arena in GrandWest on 16 October, for a jolly good time with Boeta Joe, Boeta Gamat, Washiela, Outjie, and more. Rock with you: Loukmaan Adams. Picture: Ronelle Prins Throughout the jol, there will be some fantastic prizes to be won, sponsored by Instant Brands. So diva’s don’t miss out on this amazing afternoon brought to you by the Daily Voice, get your tickets now.