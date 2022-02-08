February is Pride Month and the LGBTQI+ community are spoiled for choice when it comes to lekker events.

One such event is the much anticipated show called Love! Valour! Compassion!, directed by Gregg Pettigrew and produced by Frans Swart.

The show is currently playing in the Artscape and ends on Friday, so book your tickets today.

The show explores the lives, loves, and fears of eight gay men in the 1990s.

Over the course of one summer, the men’s conversations touch on themes of infidelity, flirting, Aids, skinny-dipping and questions about life and death.

It’s a comedy about some comparatively privileged gay people in a world whose problems are ultimately shared by everyone.

Gregg says the production transcends sexual orientation boundaries: “Personally, I have always said that Love! Valour! Compassion! may use eight gay men as its vehicle for the story, but it is a play that’s message truly transcends sexual orientation boundaries.

EXPLORE: Cast of Love! Valour! Compassion

“It is a play that every human being will take a message from and relate to.

“I am proud to be heading the production that will carry the blazing torch of hope for the South African entertainment industry to get back to work after going through our own doldrums for so many months.”

After nearly a year of postponing the show, the team are happy to finally hit the stage.

Frans says: “After the many delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, we decided that this year, come hell or high water or Covid, we need to do this play.

“The theatre has an energy that nobody understands, I am very proud to say that this production is really a forerunner in getting theatre back on track”.

Tickets range from R110 and are available via Computicket.

