The final winners of this season’s Cape Town minstrel battle were crowned. After a competitive showdown between the various troupes, Playaz Inc emerged victorious at the sold-out high-energy Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Section 2 finale this past weekend.

Athlone Stadium was the venue for dedicated preparation and top performances as the event, which spanned five weeks, culminated in a finale that reminded attendees of the spirit of the Klopse. Playaz Inc co-owner Achmat Williams was very pleased with the outcome, saying: “In terms of the win, it’s something we didn’t expect to happen. “We are extremely happy with the way the results went as a club. Winning the Section 2 carnival in our fifth year was a dream come true for us; we are over the moon and excited.

“We hope to come back even stronger next year as the people’s champions.” THE CHAMPIONS: Playaz Inc Williams added that his troupe deserved the win after a long year of financial hardships, training and perseverance. “We have upped our game this year, our artist line-up, and the members that we have recruited. We had a look at where we went wrong previously and how we can do things differently, so this is what set us apart this year.

“In order to play at the highest level, what you put in is what you get out. Those are things that get the results at the end of the day.” “A massive congratulations to the WLAS and Playaz Inc for winning their sections, but a particular heartfelt congratulations to all the troupes for delivering the best collective performance ever,” said Muneeb Gambeno, director of the KKKA. bPlayaz Inc battled it out against D6 Raw Entertainers, Orients, Golden Gate, Original D6 Hanover Minstrels, Posh Vibrant and TV Stars in a troupe battle that had the 13 000 sold-out crowd on the edge of their seats.

The much anticipated final results were: First place: Playaz Inc Second place: D6 Raw Entertainers