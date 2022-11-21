And so it is as it was for Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles before they got bymekaar. The US actress-director and British pop singer are still brasse despite their split.

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source tells Page Six. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” The source dished that the challenges of long-distance dating contributed to Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, calling it quits after nearly two years.

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids,” the source explains. “This is the right thing for both of them.” Styles and Wilde are going their separate ways as he goes on his South American tour and she heads to London to work on a documentary, according to another source.

However, Wilde was at Styles’ concert in Los Angeles last week. Asked why Wilde took her children – Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis – to the show, the first insider notes, “They’re friends, you’ll still see them together.” The second source added: “Things have been challenging for them as a couple because of Harry’s tour, while Olivia needs to spend time with her kids in London, where they are with Jason.”