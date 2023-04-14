Eva Mendes “isn't comfortable” posing for photos with her ou Ryan Gosling. The 49-year-old model is married to Barbie star Gosling, 42, but after a fan reached out to her to express their hope that she would pose with him on the red carpet when his movie premières, she revealed that would not happen and the only photos she posts of the pair of them are the ones that have already been published.

Replying to the fan on Twitter, she wrote: “What a cool comment, thank you! But we don’t do those things together. “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting them because they’re already out there.” When asked by another fan exactly what she meant by “not comfortable”, the Place Beyond the Pines star – who has daughters Esmerelda, eight, and six-year-old Amada with Gosling – went on explain that she did not wish to expose their “very private life” to the cameras, but admitted she would like to star in another movie with her husband.

She said: “By ‘not comfortable’, I mean exposing the very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though!” Mendes has a long tradition of being guarded about her private life during her time in the public eye and her comments about shunning red carpets together comes just months after it was reported that the pair had secretly tied the knot a number of years ago without announcing it to the world. She was asked about the marriage gossip in an interview on Australian radio’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show in November, with stand-in co-host Brittany Hockley asking the actress: “There’s a rumour that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?”