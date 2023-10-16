The time has come to crown a new queen of Lavender Hill and if you think you have what it takes to be Miss Gay Lavender Hill LGBTQIA+ 2023, then this is for you. This year the pageant will be held in memory of the late co-founder Gita Hendricks.

Pageant director Caylim Hendricks explains: “I am hosting as the Haus of Hendricks Events and Planning Project. The event aims to give back to the community of Lavender Hill as it has been founded together in 2019 with myself and my late partner Gita Hendricks. “There will be lots of live entertainment and we will witness a new Queen for the Lavender Hill community as the reigning queen is Marsha Garcia since 2021.” The event is free for everyone to watch, but there is a R50 entry fee for those who want to enter the pageant.

There are a bunch of cash prizes to be won - the queen will get R2 500, and then R1 500 for First Princess, R1 000 Second Princess, R500 for Best Dressed and R500 for Miss Personality. MISS GAY: In Lavender Hill The theme for this year is “Barbie Realness“, added Caylim. The event will take place on November 11 at 1pm in Fawley Court, Lavender Hill.