Angelina Jolie has branded Brad Pitt’s lawsuit against her “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern”.
The former couple have been locked in a dispute after Jolie sold off a stake in their wine business, prompting Pitt to take legal action.
Now, Jolie, whose former company are countersuing Pitt as well as rebutting his version of events, has insisted she didn’t need his approval to make the sale.
In newly filed documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt’s claims are branded “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern”.
The ongoing dispute hit the headlines in October when Jolie claimed in legal papiere that her ex-husband had “choked” one of their children – Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – and “struck another in the face” during a flight from France to California in September 2016.
Her lawyers claimed negotiations to sell her share of the business to Pitt broke down over his demand that she sign “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children”.
The filing goes on to describe the alleged outburst from Pitt, which began when he accused his then-wife of being “too deferential” to the kids before yelling at her in the bathroom.
He then allegedly lunged at one of them when they came to defend their mom. However, in the new countersuit, Jolie’s legal team insisted the FBI agent who investigated the allegations had “probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day”.