The former couple have been locked in a dispute after Jolie sold off a stake in their wine business, prompting Pitt to take legal action.

Angelina Jolie has branded Brad Pitt’s lawsuit against her “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern”.

Now, Jolie, whose former company are countersuing Pitt as well as rebutting his version of events, has insisted she didn’t need his approval to make the sale.

In newly filed documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt’s claims are branded “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern”.

The ongoing dispute hit the headlines in October when Jolie claimed in legal papiere that her ex-husband had “choked” one of their children – Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – and “struck another in the face” during a flight from France to California in September 2016.