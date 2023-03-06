There’s no school like old school and what better way to jam along to golden oldies than to watch iconic The Temptations perform live. This Grammy-award winning group, which has a career that spans 50 years, is coming to Cape Town to perform all their hits such as My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud To Beg, Get Ready, Lady Soul, “Treat Her Like A Lady and much more.

Lead singer Bernard Gibson said it is going to be a sundowner people will never forget and he hopes to see all their local fans at the show. “We are more than excited to experience the Cape Town audience. We’ve heard how big and loud the energy can get here with Capetonians,” the singer says. “As a true musician, it’s a dream come true for us to perform in this iconic country.

“We also look forward to sharing the stage with some of Cape Town’s acts. The Temptations “We’ve heard good things from our peers who've been here before. I believe the talent is tops.” On Sunday, just over 2000 mense are expected to pitch at the show at the majestic Du Kloof Lodge, just outside of Cape Town.

Opening acts will include some of the most loved local performers, including stars Nur Abrahams, Mujahid George and brothers Loukmaan and Emo Adams. Mujahid George says The Temptations were an inspiration to him and his peers as they regularly perform their songs at shows. ON THE BILL: Star Loukmaan Adams. Loukmaan adds: “It’s always been close to our hearts doing something of this magnitude, we’ve performed every song of these legends and it is such a surreal moment for all of us.”

Bring along your blankets and camping chairs, food vendors will be on site. Guests are welcome to arrive at any time while the concert will start at 4.30pm. Activities for kids include swimming, a jumping castle and more, so pack in a bathing suit.