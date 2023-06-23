The Jazzathon returns to the Mother City and kicking off on Friday, up to Sunday, this musical extravaganza will showcase the sounds of world-class jazz musicians. Lovers of the popular genre can prepare themselves for a weekend of soulful sounds as Jazzathon Cape Town presents the African Celebration at GrandWest.

The three-day event boasts a jam-packed line-up and it caters for young and old. Friday night from 8pm, the Roxy Revue Bar sets the stage for the American jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan, who performs alongside the latest guitar crew to emerge from the Cape Flats, The Guitar Cartel. Saturday at 3pm, the Grand Arena is expected to be lit as the youngsters take the stage.

The Community Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring Shannon Botto and Daylin Sass, kicks things off, followed by The Lady Day Big Band, featuring Penelope Radsma and Damian Roos, Chad Saaiman and an array of talented performers including YoungstaCPT, Paxton Fielies, Seth Grey, Sarah-Jane Thomas and The Black Ties. The big guns come out after sunset, and if you’re a die-hard old-school jazz lover, then this session is for you. From 8pm to 11pm, enjoy the smooth sounds of Stanley Jordan along with sax master Don Vino Prins and Jonathan Rubain, Cameron Ward, Kyle Shepherd and Jimmy Dludlu.