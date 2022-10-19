Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out that ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde and popstar Harry Styles were bymekaar on a forgotten Apple watch. The couple’s former nanny rekked in an interview with Daily Mail that Sudeikis allegedly uncovered the saucy details on a tech device left behind by Wilde while filming Don’t Worry Darling, which stars heartthrob Styles.

Wilde had allegedly left without her watch – which contained flirty texts between her and Styles – and Sudeikis stumbled upon the messages. “On the Monday morning [of] November 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all,” the nanny claimed. “After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’”

MESSY BREAK-UP: Jason Sudeikis and Wilde The nanny, who took care of the couple’s kids, Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8, also alleged that Sudeikis banned staffers from listening to any of Styles’ music in his house after the revelation. Wilde and Styles called the accusations “false and scurrilous” in a statement this week , claiming the former nanny, who was not identified by name, has been on an 18-month “campaign of harassing us”. The woman also claimed that Sudeikis, 47, was completely blindsided when Wilde, 38, ended things, despite the her claiming their separation was amicable.