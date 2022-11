Jennifer Lopez refused to perform songs written near the time of her hartseer break-up with Ben Affleck, Bang Showbiz reports. The 53-year-old singer added that Affleck, 50, who she married earlier this year after they reunited following their 2003 split, is now her “biggest fan” and loves hearing all her treffers.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “Dude, I wouldn’t even perform these records. It was so painful after we broke up. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. “It’s funny because when me and Ben got back together, he was like, ‘You never performed the songs. You never did, I’m glad. You never did this, you never did that.’ I was like, ‘You’re right. It was painful.’

“It was a part of me then that I had to put away to move on and survive. It was a survival tactic, for sure.” After Lopez and Affleck called off their troue in 2003, Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2005, and had children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, with the actress, while Lopez had twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She said about Affleck’s love for her 2002 record This Is Me … Then, released months before they called off their engagement in 2003: “He loves that album. He loves that music. He knows all of the words. You know what I mean?

“It’s crazy. He also was with me while I was creating it … he’s my biggest fan, which is awesome.” Lopez, who is preparing to release her latest album This Is Me … Now, added: “That album, This Is Me … Then really captured a moment in time where I fell in love with the love of my life. It’s all right there on the record. “I didn’t even realise what was happening and what I was doing. “It was just every day going from the set to the recording studio, doing the thing, being in love, him coming into the studio, writing ‘I’m Glad’ and going, ‘This reminds me of… ’, you know what I mean?