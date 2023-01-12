Sensei Trevor Rustin, a fourth Dan Black belt, is urging parents on the Cape Flats to allow their children to join his Trevor's Kyokushin School of Karate in Mitchells Plain. “As we enter into a new year, we strongly encourage our community to give their children the gift of Kyokushin Karate,” he says.

“It is a gift that will be with them for the rest of their lives and will help to mould them into great citizens of the future.” Founder: Sensei Trevor Rustin Rustin, who formed his karate school in 2000, says with the martial art, parents are assured that the children will not get involved in gangs and drugs. “I'm doing karate for over 30 years,“ he says.

“Too many of our youth are falling prey to a life of drugs and gangsterism. Kyokushin is the perfect tool to have on your side.” The dojo operates from the Stephen Reagan Community Hall in Westridge from Monday to Thursday. He says the benefits of karate are well-documented in the world.

“The benefits for children are many and they range from improving the discipline, focus and concentration. “Confidence levels, fitness and healthy living, respect for one's body and the ability to stand-up for self and where necessary act in self-defence." Hails: Ma Shervonne and son Keeshion Moses Shervonne Moses tells the Daily Voice that the karate club has really helped a son who was 10 and had trouble keeping his focus.

“My son Keeshion Moses joined the club last year, he has got challenges, ADHD. “I was sceptical at first but the karate has helped him and sensei Trevor has been amazing with him, I thank the lord that I enrolled him in the right place,” Moses says. Rustin adds the club has seen numerous successes, such as when Kaylin Stubbs won the World Championship at a virtual World Kata Championships in November 2021.

Kata champion: Kylain Stubbs Stubbs, 25, says that she has been a member of the karate club for 17 years and has learned a lot from it. She went on to say that growing up in the Plain, it is tough for young children to dream big. “Practising karate encourages and empowers the youth to achieve their goals through hard work and determination.