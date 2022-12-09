To kick-start the festive season, the concert will feature more than 50 of the country’s well-known hip-hop and Amapiano artists, both Capetonian and from Johannesburg, and it’s all going down at Paarden Eiland Park from 12pm.

It’s the weekend and SA’s biggest culture jol, the one and only Cotton Fest, returns on Saturday to Cape Town for a spectacular day of fun, laughter, good vibes and lekker music.

Saturday is about to be lit as local musical heavyweights will set the stage on fire, so look out for YoungstaCPT, NV Funk, Grandmaster Ready D, Dee Koala, Mr Heinz, Uncle Vinny and topping this kwaai line-up of artists, A-Reece, Pabi Cooper, Okmalumkoolkat, Moozlie, Baby Daiz and DJ Lag – all under one roof and jolling with you.

MUSICAL HEAVYWEIGHT: Grandmaster Ready D will spin the decks

Expected to bring the same authentic vibe from the Joburg edition to the Mother City this summer, this action-packed festival will not only showcase the diversity in the different popular music genres, but will also feature various lifestyle elements existing within our various cultures, including fashion and sport.

LOCAL IS LEKKER: YoungtsaCPT is set to light it up on the stage

Gather your crew and stiek uit! You can expect two killer stages for your entertainment, as well as retail fashion, tuckshop, sports area, cafeteria and loads more.