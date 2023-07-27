Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, has died at the age of 56, the Irish Times and national broadcaster RTE reported on Wednesday. According to the publication, her family released a statement, but didn’t mention her cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” it read. O'Connor crashed onto the global music scene with her mesmerizing version of the song originally written by Prince, facing directly into the camera for the music video that has subsequently been viewed almost 400 million times on YouTube.

Long known as much for her shaved head and outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war as for her music, she will be remembered in some quarters for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a television appearance on "Saturday Night Live." In 1990, O'Connor received the prestigious Grammy Music Award for the album ‘I Don't Want What I Haven't Got’, and her song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ became the best song according to the Billboard Music Awards in the same year. In total, the singer released ten studio albums, and still performed under her stage name despite converting to Islam in 2018, changing her name to Shuhada Sadaqat.