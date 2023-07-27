Irina Shayk is jolling with fellow supermodel Gisele Bundchen’s ex-husband, Tom Brady. And Irina’s baby daddy, Bradley Cooper, hou niks daarvan’ie.

The 37-year-old Russian model has Lea, six, with the actor, and Bradley is feeling naar about Irina’s romance with former NFL star Tom, 45. A source told DailyMail.com: “To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie. He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her. “She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favourite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever.”

Bradley, 48, has dated other women since his split from Irina, but an insider revealed: “Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband. This is what gets to Bradley.” EXES: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Irina and Tom have been spotted together numerous times over recent days, leading to speculation that they’re dating. The American football legend announced his split from Brazilian beauty Gisele last year.