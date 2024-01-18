Former ‘Top Billing’ presenter Jeannie D has been living her best life, travelling around the world, and managing her business. It even slipped under the radar that she is an engaged woman. Her recent ‘Top Travel’ themed bridal shower, however, had all her followers and non-followers noticing that Jeannie D would be saying “I do”.

The bride-to-be shared several pictures from her special day with girlfriends in fabulous style, of course. “True girlfriends are like diamonds. Bright, beautiful, valuable and always in style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie D (@iamjeannied) “Thank you to the incredible women in my life for such a magical afternoon filled with love and laughs! No doubt these memories will sneak outve my eyes and roll down my cheeks for years to come! 👑” Jeannie captioned the pictures. In another set of pictures, Jeannie shared the menu for her travel bridal shower which had cuisine inspired from various place around the world - Russia, France, Japan, Hawaii, Spain, Egypt, Greece, Brazil and Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie D (@iamjeannied) The personality does keep her love life private and many were many wondering when did she exactly get engaged. It appears that before the new year started, she did a hard launch of her partner while at a party together.