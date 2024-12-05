The Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB) competition ended on a high note with an exciting and successful Grand Finale at Athlone Stadium last Saturday. It was not well – attended, but I think this is a sign of the economic hardship supporters are facing.

But the participating choirs dished up lekker quality Grand March Past parades and slick Exhibition Drills that thrilled those who were there. This year’s Choral kings, Ottomans Sporting Club, was the last team to win the coveted Silver Fez trophy before the Covid-19 pandemic and they came prepared to defend that title. Sadly, the original, over 60-year-old trophy was stolen during or after the Covid chaos.

Feizal Davids and InnieKaap jointly sponsored a beautiful, stunning brand-new Koefieyah which got the thumbs up from everyone. To whoever stole the old Koefieyah – hou it maar! Trophy boys: Ottomans members with all their prizes. Picture: A-Team Photography Ottomans SC edged out Primroses MVC and Angeliere to retain their title. What can I say? A choir with so much dedication, commitment and class - they deserve every accolade bestowed on them. Otties executed in style.

However, Primroses ran them pretty close, winning the trophy for the highest points for the dress and field events for the day. They looked really smart! Other choirs can learn from their snazzy approach and stylish outfits. They also have a real lekker jovial, family vibe and attitude. I like that they have the same team spirit, no matter where they end up. Win or lose. Hulle jol! I am not just saying this because my wife is a vollende Primroses supporter.

I am just giving credit where it is due. The same can be said for Marines, LG Boys, Angeliere, Young Men, etc. What these choirs have in common – is that amongst their elder mentors – they have young, progressive, thinking leadership. This can only be of benefit to the choirs, the CMCB, the supporters and the game as a whole. Respect to the younger choir leaders who spend time away from their wives and families. Your efforts are appreciated. The other surprise of the Grand Finale was undoubtedly Angeliere! Daai is nou weer my team! Osse familie team.

After a very disappointing choral competition, where I hate to say it, they were the unlucky victims of appalling sound on the first night of competition, they came back with a moerse bang! I was so proud of our boys. They picked themselves up and bounced back in style. Gevaarlik my mense! At least is my familie nou nie meer kwaad vir my nie! I am mos also a CMCB EXCO member and I had to maar take the flack after the first night flop!

My team marched so kwaai that the SAPS officials at the event asked if we can come and train them! On a more serious note, I must salute the CMCB Exco and all the choirs. This Exco and the accompanying youth council are hard-working and committed. NO. 1: Primroses came out tops in the dress and field events. Picture: A-Team Photography The gates opened virtually on time, and all the participating choirs reported as scheduled. Competition got underway and flowed throughout the day.

Field event big guns Jonge Studente was undoubtedly missed, but the show went on, and the crowd loved it. The seasoned Shahien van Nelson and Manie Davids were the MCs for the day, constantly acknowledging every choir’s participation with their trademark: “Hulle is hier!” People may take it for granted, but it was no easy task to stage the event again after five long years.

The CMCB can only build on Saturday’s event. One of the highlights of the past season was undoubtedly the outstanding quality and standard of singing that the choirs brought to the stage. Wow! We have got so much to be proud of and to appreciate. Choral and music arrangements were world-class and the blend of modern choir techniques with traditional Malay melodies and instruments were simply uit die boonste rakke! Another highlight was the number of youth in our choirs. Finances required aside, this tradition and culture is very much alive and growing again.

The future looks bright. However, substantial government and corporate investment is sorely needed to assist our Malay Choirs. Bright future: Marines have a young leadership group. Picture: A-Team Photography My personal highlight was the performances of our talented juvenile soloists, with Mogamat Zayd Damon from Parkdales, the 10-year-old shining star. We have lots of other little ones with similar talents who must be exposed to this sport.

The lows: Continuous sound problems must rank as the worst. We need to fix it once and for all, and the CMCB must devise a plan to address them before competition starts in the new year. The CTICC is a great venue, but in my humble opinion just does not work for us. It is just moerse expensive and it places pressure on the teams to sell tickets. And you cannot even buy a samosa or a daltjie! R25 vir botteltjie water maak soema gou jou mood suur! Dan moet jy nog klomp geld betaal vir parking ook! We love our singing, but the struggle is real.

From the CMCB to choirs to supporters, this was a challenging year. But we pulled it off! That is an achievement not to be taken lightly! We have lots to be proud of and so much more to appreciate. This community can pat itself on the back, and I thank you for your continuous support. Whether in rugby, soccer, Klopse and nagtroepe - there will always be winners and losers. The goal should always be to not take it to heart and let it ruin personal relationships and brotherhood that came from the very sport or game we participate in.