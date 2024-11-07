From Table Mountain to spotting the Big 5 in Hoedspruit, Jonathan Butler's annual October homecoming tradition captures the essence of his deep connection to South Africa. The South African Grammy-nominated musician and guitarist took to the social media platform, Instagram, to share his journey with friends, fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Butler (@jonathankennethbutler) The American-based musician has been touring the country on safari with his wife, Nadira. According to Butler, every year around October, which is also his birthday month, he hosts guests as he journeys from The Mother City to the African bush. During his recent journey, the musician visited Table Mountain, Robben Island and the safari territory of Hoedspruit in Limpopo.