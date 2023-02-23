Madonna has revealed her new look after swelling has “gone down” after surgery. The Material Girl hitmaker was making gat about the reaction to her appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Sharing a picture of herself on what appears to be a set, the 64-year-old star tweeted: “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol [sic]”. Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023 Following the ceremony, Madonna blasted people who criticised her appearance at the Grammys. She wrote on Instagram: “It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. “I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys – a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!! “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. [sic]” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) Madge insisted she is “happy to do the trailblazing” despite criticism if it helps other women “have an easier time in the years to come”.